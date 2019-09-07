Charleston County events canceled or postponed after Hurricane Dorian

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County has had to cancel and postpone some upcoming events due to the damage of Hurricane Dorian.

Below is a list of the canceled and postponed events:

Canceled

Dog Day Afternoon at Splash Island Water park

Cast Off Fishing Tournament at Mount Pleasant Pier

Dog Day Afternoon at Whirlin’ Waters

Paddle in the Park at James Island County Park

Postponed

Special Olympics Kayak Competition at James Island County Park (new date TBA)

Poetry at McLeod Plantation Historic Site (new date TBA)

Shaggin’ on the Cooper Postponed until October 5.

All Charleston County Parks will remain closed on Saturday, September 7.

The Campground at James Island County Park will also be closed on September 7 and all shelter reservations will be canceled.