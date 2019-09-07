Charleston County events canceled or postponed after Hurricane Dorian

Courtesy: Charleston County Parks

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County has had to cancel and postpone some upcoming events due to the damage of Hurricane Dorian.

Below is a list of the canceled and postponed events:

Canceled

  • Dog Day Afternoon at Splash Island Water park
  • Cast Off Fishing Tournament at Mount Pleasant Pier
  • Dog Day Afternoon at Whirlin’ Waters
  • Paddle in the Park at James Island County Park

Postponed

  • Special Olympics Kayak Competition at James Island County Park (new date TBA)
  • Poetry at McLeod Plantation Historic Site (new date TBA)
  • Shaggin’ on the Cooper Postponed until October 5.

All Charleston County Parks will remain closed on Saturday, September 7.

The Campground at James Island County Park will also be closed on September 7 and all shelter reservations will be canceled.

