Charleston County gets money from FEMA to try and correct flooding issues in West Ashley

WEST ASHLEY, SC (WCBD) – It’s a critical issue that affects us greatly here in the lowcountry, flooding.

Charleston County hopes to address the issue head on with a sum of money recently given to them by FEMA.​

The Boone Hall Drive drainage area of West Ashley is notorious for flooding.

With 500,000 dollars in grant funds from FEMA, the county wants to help combat that water damage.

They say they’re working on a flood reduction project to help property owners in West Ashley protect their land and investments. ​

Council members say that it’s a two-phase project that will require help from residents.

“The first stage will be research and studies and working with homeowners and then the second stage will be implementing construction plans to fix those projects​,” Brantley Moody, Charleston County Council Member.

​ A community meeting all about this project will be held before construction begins.