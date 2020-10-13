Charleston County Holiday Festival of Lights to open in just one month

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – It’s (almost) the most wonderful time of the year! The Holiday Festival of Lights is only one month away.

The Holiday Festival of Lights is one of the most popular holiday events in the Lowcountry and you will still get to enjoy it this year.

The Charleston County Holiday Festival of Lights is set to take place this year from November 13 – December 31 nightly from 5:30 p.m. – 10 p.m.

This year, you will have to remain in your vehicles throughout the entire experience of viewing the millions of twinkling lights. A concessions area will be open to purchase holiday treats with a drive-thru style, so that you remain in your vehicles.

Festival visitors will only be allowed to leave their vehicles to use the designated restrooms.

While the gift shop will remain closed during the lights, Santa’s Attic Gift Ship will be open in the daytime during regular park hours starting November 1.

You can purchase tickets both online or at the gate.