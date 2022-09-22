CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County will host additional meetings to address the issue of housing in the area.

Meetings will focus on the Housing Our Future strategic plan, which is meant to “help residents find equitable, stable, and attainable housing.”

The plan and the meetings “will provide local officials, community partners, and residents with a clear understanding of the housing affordability needs and challenges facing Charleston County” and “lay out a holistic set of policies, programs, and capacity-building measures designed to help meet housing needs for years to come.”

Residents can fill out a survey about the plan at this link or in-person at any Charleston County Public Library branch by October 31.

Six more meetings have been scheduled, including a virtual option. Registration for the virtual option is required.