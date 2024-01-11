CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A Bonneau man has been charged with crimes involving taking advantage of a minor.

Casey Crawford, 24, was charged with one count of the sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of dissemination of obscene material to a person under the age of eighteen.

Investigators on the case say Crawford solicited a minor for sex and sent sexually explicit images to a minor, according to the SC Attorney General’s Office.

Crawford was arrested on Wednesday by the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office and the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force.

Investigators with the U.S. Marshals Service and a SC ICAC Task Force member assisted with the investigation.

The Attorney General’s Office will prosecute this case.