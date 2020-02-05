1.3 Million sidewalk project on James Island

Charleston County, S.C. – WCBD – Charleston County is currently in the permitting stage of building a sidewalk on Camp Road from Folly Road to Riverland Drive.

A multi-use path will also be built on Riverland Drive from Camp Road to the Lowcountry Senior Center.

The county has to acquire easement property as the next step in the process which will include .25 acres from the James Island County Park.

“We have reached out to the park and they’re in full support of the project because it does provide that accessibility to the park and really we have limited mobility on Riverland Drive so that easement is so we can build that multi-use path adjacent to the roadway,” said Sunshine Trakas, Project Manager for Charleston County.

The project has been funded $1.3 million by grants.

Public comments are welcome and must be submitted to Sunshine Trakas via email at strakas@charlestoncounty.org by 2/18/2020.