$1.35M MUSC grant to help Lowcountry teenagers pursue interests in STEM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Teenagers in the Lowcountry who have a passion for science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) have the opportunity to apply for an internship to work closely with MUSC researchers and doctors to further develop their interests.
MUSC’s Youth Collaborative is offering the Teen Science Ambassador Program to teens underrepresented in STEM careers.
Six selected teen ambassadors will participate in weekly meetings, from February to April, at MUSC in downtown Charleston.
Selected ambassadors will engage in topics including clinical research, development neuroscience, addiction science, resume building, and professional development. Ambassadors will also prepare and present a research exploration project.
During their time, ambassadors will be provided with dinner, travel assistance, and compensation.
The program will begin in 2022 and the deadline for teens to apply is November 30.
Applicants must be:
- At least 16 years old
- A currently 10th or 11th grade student in Charleston County
- Have an interest in learning more about substance research and related careers
- An individual from at least one of the groups that are underrepresented in STEM:
- Alaska Native, Native Hawaiian, other Pacific Islander
- American Indian
- Black or African American
- Hispanic or Latino
- An individual with a disability or disabilities
- An individual affected by socioeconomic disparities