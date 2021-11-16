$1.35M MUSC grant to help Lowcountry teenagers pursue interests in STEM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Teenagers in the Lowcountry who have a passion for science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) have the opportunity to apply for an internship to work closely with MUSC researchers and doctors to further develop their interests.

MUSC’s Youth Collaborative is offering the Teen Science Ambassador Program to teens underrepresented in STEM careers.

Six selected teen ambassadors will participate in weekly meetings, from February to April, at MUSC in downtown Charleston.

Selected ambassadors will engage in topics including clinical research, development neuroscience, addiction science, resume building, and professional development. Ambassadors will also prepare and present a research exploration project.

During their time, ambassadors will be provided with dinner, travel assistance, and compensation.

The program will begin in 2022 and the deadline for teens to apply is November 30.

Applicants must be: