CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies in Charleston County say one person is in custody after a stolen vehicle was recovered at a Ladson-are gas station Monday.

According to Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, deputies stopped a subject reportedly operating a stolen vehicle near the Sunoco Gas Station in Ladson Monday morning.

Officials say the black Toyota SUV was reported stolen through the City of Charleston.

North Charleston Police Department assisted, and the subject was taken into custody without incident.