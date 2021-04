LINCOLNVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – One person is dead following a single-car crash in the Town of Lincolnville late Sunday night.

Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said a vehicle was traveling north on Lincoln Avenue around 11:45 p.m. when it left the roadway and rolled over.

The driver died at the scene and two other occupants suffered life-threatening injuries. They were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.