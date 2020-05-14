1 dead, 5 injured in crash after car flees from SC Highway Patrol on I-26

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – One person was killed and five others injured after a car fled from the South Carolina Highway Patrol and crashed late Wednesday night.

Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fatal single-car crash on I-26 near Highway 78 around 11:00 p.m.

According to Capt. Roger Antonio with CCSO, a vehicle that fled from troopers eastbound on the interstate took the Highway 78 exit where it then left the roadway, rolled over and collided into a light pole.

Officials say one person inside the vehicle was killed and several other occupants suffered unknown injuries.

Deputies are investigating the crash. A name of that person who died had not yet been released.