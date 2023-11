CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is investigating a 2-car accident that shut down Savannah Hwy near St. Paul Station 4 around 9 p.m. on Saturday.

When sheriffs arrived at the scene nine people were injured but one later died. CCSO said most of the other injuries were minor.

The highway was closed for multiple hours and officials say it reopened around 2:15 a.m. on Sunday.