JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – One person is dead after crashing into a tree early Tuesday morning on Johns Island.

Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office say the single-car crash happened on River Road just before 3:30 a.m.

The car was traveling south on River Road when it left the roadway and struck a tree.

Authorities say the driver, who was the only person inside the car, died at the scene.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Division investigated the crash.