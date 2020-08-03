1 dead after car strikes tree on Kiawah Island Sunday night

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash that happened Sunday night on Kiawah Island.

According to Capt. Roger Antonio with CCSO, the single-car crash occurred on Governors Drive just before 9:00 p.m.

Deputies say the vehicle was traveling on Governors Drive near Berksire Hall when it left the roadway and struck a tree.

The driver, who was the only occupant, was transported to an area hospital with critical injuries. They were later pronounced deceased from injuries sustained in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation. The victim’s name will be released by the Charleston County Coroner’s Office at a later time.