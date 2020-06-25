1 dead following crash on Highway 165 in Ravenel

RAVENEL, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash on Highway 165.

Deputies responded to a single-car crash in the 6100 block of Highway 165 just after midnight Thursday.

We’re told a vehicle traveling north left the roadway and struck a utility pole. The driver dies as a result of the crash.

Deputies say a passenger suffered serious injuries and was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. The victim’s name will be released by the Charleston County Coroner’s Office.