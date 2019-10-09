Coroner identifies victim following Adams Run structure fire

ADAMS RUN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal house fire that occurred Tuesday night in the southern portion of the county.

CCSO’s Capt. Roger Antonio said the fire happened in the 4900 block of Dr. Taylor Road in Adams Run.

Deputy Coroner Brittney Martin identified the male as Harold Jenkins, 71, of Ravenel. Martin added that Jenkins died as a result of injuries sustained in a house fire. Mr. Jenkins was pronounced dead on scene.

The press release stated that deputies arrived and observed the single-wide trailer engulfed in flames. The St. Paul’s Fire Department extinguished the fire and located a deceased male in the residence.

The call came in around 11:00 p.m.

Captain Roger Antonio stated that detectives and forensic investigators are investigating the incident. Detectives are working with fire personnel to determine the cause and origin of the fire.

The release added that detectives do not suspect foul play.

