1 dead following single-vehicle crash with entrapment on Johns Island

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Johns Island early Thursday morning.

Multiple agencies, including the St. Johns Fire District, Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, and Charleston County EMS, responded to a crash with entrapment on Main Road/Mary Ann Point Road just after 12:30 a.m.

Despite rescue efforts, officials with St. Johns Fire Rescue said the driver of the vehicle succumbed to their injuries.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the identity of that driver.