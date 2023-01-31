CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – One person was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon following a brief vehicle pursuit and crash along Rivers Avenue.

A deputy with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation shortly after 3:00 p.m. near Rivers Avenue and Eagle Drive.

The suspect vehicle did not stop and a pursuit ensued along Rivers Avenue, according to the sheriff’s office. It came to an end at Rivers and Cosgrove Avenues when the suspect crashed into another vehicle.

A motorist in the other vehicle suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect was taken into custody with no reported injury.

Officials with the sheriff’s office said charges against the suspect are pending.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol will investigate the crash.