Update: Savannah Highway northbound lanes are reopen.

——————————————————————————-

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Law enforcement is responding to a three-car crash on Savannah Highway.

The crash happened shortly after 12:40 p.m., according to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO).

Northbound lanes of Savannah Highway at Highway 174 are shut down while crews work to clear the scene.

Deputies said one injury was reported in the collision.