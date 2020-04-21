1 injured in early morning shooting on Hayne Street in N. Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating an early morning shooting in an unincorporated part of North Charleston.

It happened in the 2200 block of Hayne Street.

According to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, a male victim was transported to an area hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Deputies say a suspect fled the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-202-1700 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.