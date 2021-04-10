Shooting on Parana Street leaves woman dead, NCPD says

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A woman has died following an afternoon shooting at a home in North Charleston.

Authorities say it happened just before 12:00 p.m. in the 5000 block of Parana Street, which is located off Remount Road.

According to Deputy Chief Ken Hagge with the North Charleston Police Department, officers responded to the home after learning someone had been shot. Once at the scene, officers located a female victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim died from injuries they sustained in the shooting.

North Charleston PD was not able to provide suspect information at this time.

Investigators are currently at the scene. Count on 2 for updates.