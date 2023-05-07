CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department Major Accident Investigation Team (MAIT) is investigating a deadly crash involving two vehicles that closed Sam Rittenberg Boulevard for several hours Saturday afternoon.

According to the Charleston Police Department, a vehicle was traveling south on Sam Rittenberg Boulevard when it crossed the center line and struck a northbound vehicle at 4:50 p.m.

The driver of the southbound vehicle was ejected from the car and pronounced deceased on the scene.

The driver’s identity will be released by the Charleston County Coroner’s Office.

The two occupants of the northbound vehicle were transported to MUSC with serious injuries.

MAIT investigators closed Sam Rittenberg Boulevard in both directions between Charlestowne Drive and Amberly Road while they cleared the scene.

The roadway was closed from 6:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.