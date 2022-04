JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a single-car crash that killed one person Sunday night.

According to CCSO, around 6:45 p.m. the driver of a Ford coupe was traveling at a high rate of speed before hitting a culvert, then a tree.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene and was the only occupant.

The victim’s identity is due to be released by the Charleston County Coroner.