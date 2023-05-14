CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews recovered a motorcyclist from a marsh Saturday evening following a deadly crash near White Point Road.
According to Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, a motorcycle was traveling on Highway 174 when it veered off the road into a marsh and sank.
First responders pulled the sole rider from the water. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Reports say the deceased was wearing a helmet.
Officials say the crash happened before 6:40 p.m. on Highway 174 near White Point Road.
The road was closed until 9:30 p.m. while deputies investigated.
CCSO’s Traffic Services Unit is investigating the crash.