CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – One person was killed during a single-vehicle crash on I-26 Sunday morning.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said a 2016 Ford sedan was traveling east on I-26 when the crash happened around 10:20 a.m.

The crash happened near mile marker 207.

According to Trooper Nick Pye, the vehicle ran off the right side of the road, overturned, and struck a tree.

The driver sustained deadly injuries.

The name of the decreased will be released by the Charleston County Coroner’s Office.

SC Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.