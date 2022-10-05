RAVENEL, S.C. (WCBD) – A tow truck driver involved in a Tuesday crash with a freight train has died; Charleston County sheriff’s deputies are investigating.

The crash happened just before 4:30 p.m. near Salters Hill Road and Drayton Street, according to CCSO.

Officials said an initial investigation determined a flatbed tow truck attempted to go around railroad crossing arms when it was hit by a CSX freight train headed north.

The crash pushed the truck on the trucks for nearly a half-mile.

The tow truck driver, the only occupant, was entrapped and was extricated after deputies and rescue crews reached the front of the train.

The man was then taken to the Medical University of South Carolina where he was later pronounced dead.

Currently, there is no word on any other injuries.

An investigation by CCSO’s Traffic Services Unit is underway.

Editor’s Note: This is breaking with updates to come as we learn more. Count on 2 for updates.