CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina Highway Patrol reports one dead after a collision involving a vehicle and pedestrian on I-26.

Troopers responded to the collision around 9:22 p.m. Friday.

According to Master Trooper Gary Miller, a 2008 Chevrolet pickup truck attempted to exit I-26 westbound near the 209-mile marker when they hit a pedestrian attempting to cross I-26.

Officials say the pedestrian is deceased and the driver was unharmed.