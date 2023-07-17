AWENDAW, S.C. (WCBD) – Efforts are being made to preserve the 10 Mile community — an African American settlement community protected by a historic preservation ordinance — from development.

Longtime resident Raymond Brown said his home in the 10 Mile Community still sits in the same spot, yet the neighborhood around it had changed. Still, he applauds those trying to preserve the area.

“I grew up here with my father fishing and farming and that sort of stuff, and where we knew everyone in the community,” said Brown.

In 2022, the neighborhood, which was originally an African American settlement community, was designated a historic district and afforded certain protections.

Developer Crescent Homes is now looking to build 21 elevated homes off nearby Seafood Road. It’s something that concerns neighbors and preservationists alike for many reasons.

“Our focus is on addressing that lack of safety infrastructure, coupled with increasing development. That must be addressed for everyone’s well-being both current residents and future residents,” said a member of the 10 Mile Neighborhood Association, Carla Pinckney.

Pinckney also said flooding on Seafood Road is something that needs to be addressed before development.

“There is dangerous flooding on the main road seafood road that is beside the newly proposed subdivision that has not been addressed. In fact, at Seafood Road that particular street floods on a weekly basis,” said Pinckney.

The South Carolina Environmental Law Project filed a lawsuit Monday to try and stop the development. News 2 asked the Charleston County Planning Commission about the lawsuit and they said they cannot comment on pending litigation.

People like Brown who have seen many changes in the area over the past few decades said they are thankful for advocates trying to preserve the history.

“For those who are fighting any more expansion in this community, I would say I applaud you for doing that. I mean at this point there is nothing to lose, and whatever is little left that you hold there, if that’s your goal then I say go for it,” said Brown.