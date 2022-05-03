HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCBD) – A $10,000 reward is being offered in a severe case of animal cruelty out of Charleston County.

We first told you about Bee, a black Labrador Mix, who had been shot and left in a ditch off Washington Lane in Hollywood earlier this year.

According to a report from the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, the dog appeared to have extensive injuries about the body, including a close-range gunshot wound to the face, bullet wounds to each hind leg, fractured bones and other various injuries.

Bee had to be euthanized because of her severe injuries.

The Lab’s adoptive family said Bee had been sold to someone else prior to the incident.

Charleston Animal Society

As deputies investigate the animal cruelty case, they are asking for anyone who may have information to step up and report it by calling 843-743-7200 and ask to speak with Deputy Sewell.

The Charleston Animal Society is offering a $10,000 for information leading to a felony conviction in the case.