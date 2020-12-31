10th Annual Folly Beach Flip Flop Drop is going virtual

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) – New Year’s Eve celebrations will look a little different on Folly Beach this year.

There will be limited road closures and no crowds to cheer on the 10th Annual Folly Beach Flip Flop Drop, which normally attracts thousands, because of the pandemic.

While the flip flops will still drop in a countdown to the new year, this year’s event is going virtual.

Folly Beach announced the annual event will be livestreamed with no in-person spectators to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The virtual drop is just one of many changes in celebrations this year because of the pandemic. Several events have been cancelled or scaled back to prevent an uptick in COVID-19 cases leading into the new year.

Under executive order by Governor Henry McMaster, most events, unless otherwise approved by the South Carolina Department of Commerce, must have fewer than 250 people, or 50% of the occupancy limit, and restaurants and bars cannot serve alcohol after 11:00 p.m.

Law enforcement on Folly Beach will have a portion of Center Street and E. Ashley Avenue blocked off for staging purposes, the safety of officers and fire crews who are assisting the city with the virtual drop.

You can watch a live stream of the Folly Beach Flip Flop Drop on the city’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/cityoffollybeach