11th Annual Mount Pleasant Business and Community Expo set for September

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Mount Pleasant Chamber of Commerce’s (MPCC) 11th Annual Mount Pleasant Business and Community Expo is scheduled for September 23 from 1 P.M. to 6 P.M. at the Omar Shrine Center.

The expo is hosted in partnership with the Town of Mount Pleasant and will feature fun and educational activities including exhibitor demonstrations, games, prizes, food, and a happy hour from 5 P.M. to 6 P.M.

Admission to the event is free.

“The MPCC Business and Community Expo Committee has been diligently planning the 11th Annual Expo since the Fall of 2020,” says Ben Knight, MPCC Board Member and Expo Committee Chair. “The global pandemic and challenges surrounding COVID-19 resulted in significant obstacles for an in-person event last year, but we still successfully ran a virtual Expo.

Limited sponsorship and vendor opportunities are still available – for more information visit mountpleasantexpo.com.