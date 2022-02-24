NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A dozen people have been charged in connection to a drug distribution conspiracy out of North Charleston.

Multiple local, state and federal law enforcement agencies worked together in arresting 12 people who have each been charged for their roles in a drug trafficking organization, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of South Carolina.

During an investigation into the drug trafficking organizations, agents seized what they called substantial amounts of cocaine, crack cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, and firearms – some of which were illegally modified to operate as fully automatic machine guns.

Below is a list of those arrested and their charges as provided by the US Attorney’s Office:

FREDRICK WENDELL MCCRAY, a/k/a “Dub,” 41, of North Charleston was charged with conspiring to distribute five kilograms or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of cocaine, 500 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine, and a quantity of heroin, as well as possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking and unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

TYRONE COX, a/k/a “T-Player,” 41, of North Charleston, was charged with conspiring to distribute five kilograms or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of cocaine, as well as possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking and unlawful possession of ammunition.

TYRONE WILSON, a/k/a “Mooch,” 60, of North Charleston, was charged with conspiring to distribute five kilograms or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of cocaine, as well as possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking and unlawful possession of ammunition.

LAJUSTIN WILLIAMS, a/k/a “Smurf,” 39, of North Charleston, was charged with conspiring to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine, a quantity of cocaine, and a quantity of marijuana.

TERRELL KURT MYERS, a/k/a “Relly Boy,” a/k/a “Nut,” 40, of North Charleston, was charged with conspiring to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of cocaine, a quantity of methamphetamine, and a quantity of marijuana.

KEVIN WILLIAM DUKES, a/k/a “KD,” 36, of North Charleston, was charged with conspiring to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of cocaine, a quantity of methamphetamine, and a quantity of heroin.

DEMETRIC GANTT, a/k/a “Meech,” 42, of North Charleston, was charged with conspiring to distribute 28 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of crack cocaine.

TRAVIS WRIGHT, a/k/a “Beno,” 41, of North Charleston, was charged with conspiring to distribute 28 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of crack cocaine.

KENNETH ROGER BROWN, a/k/a “Kenny G,” a/k/a “Three,” 31, of North Charleston, was charged with conspiring to distribute a quantity of cocaine.

CORNELIUS WALKER, a/k/a “Lil Black,” 19, of North Charleston, was charged with conspiring to distribute a quantity of cocaine, a quantity of methamphetamine, and a quantity of marijuana, as well as possession of a machine gun in furtherance of drug trafficking and unlawful possession of a machine gun.

KENDRICK SMALLS, a/k/a “Ken Lo,” 31, of North Charleston, was charged with conspiring to distribute a quantity of cocaine, unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, and unlawful possession of a machine gun.

CLAYTON THOMAS, a/k/a “CJ,” 22, of North Charleston, was charged by separate indictment with multiple counts of knowingly making a false statement in connection with the acquisition of the firearms.

“Drug organizations, especially those using firearms, are a serious and direct threat to the communities they invade, and this office will always stand with our federal, state, and local partners to protect the South Carolinians that call these places home,” said U.S. Attorney Corey F. Ellis. “In addition to our many partners who assisted in this operation, I want to especially thank the brave men and women who put themselves in harm’s way this morning to safely and professionally execute the takedown in this case.”

Officials said several of the defendants are also charged with one or more counts of using a telephone in furtherance of drug trafficking.

Agents are still looking for a fugitive in this case.

The United States Attorney stated that all charges in this indictment are merely accusations and that all defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.