14-year old starts donation drive for medical supplies

Mount Pleasant, S.C. – Harry Ding, an eight-grader at Buist Academy collected more than 600 medical-grade masks, 100 pairs of gloves, and $4,000 in three days.

Ding says it started when the president of his swim team who works at MUSC, issued a cry for help since the hospital needed medical supplies like face masks.

“At first we started just collecting our own masks, but then it turned in to us asking our friends and their friends asking their friends and it’s sort of this chain of events that happened,” said Harry.

In three days Harry has had members of the Charleston Chinese Community donate almost 600 face masks, 100 pairs of gloves, rubbing alcohol, goggles and $4,000 which will be used to purchase more supplies.

Donations came to Harry from Daniel Island, West Ashley, and Summerville.

“I was pleasantly surprised when so many people offered and I feel like that just shows how tight a community can be in times of crisis. In times like these, it’s hard to communicate with others but community members still contributed and I think that’s awesome,” said Harry.

Harry hopes to shine a light on the Charleston Chinese Community and to reduce the bias against Asians during this time.

Harry and his father, Wei will be delivering the medical supplies to MUSC starting Monday, March 23rd.

The Ding’s will continue to collect donations as long as they are needed.