NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A lucky lottery player in the Lowcountry has won $150,000 on a Powerball ticket, according to South Carolina Education Lottery officials.

The winning ticket was sold at the A Plus on University Boulevard in North Charleston for the Sept. 6 drawing.

Here are the winning numbers were: 9 – 14 – 20 – 23 – 63 Powerball: 1

The winner added PowerPlay for an additional $1 which increased the $50,000 prize to $150,000 when a “3” multiplier was drawn.

Under South Carolina law, players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize.

The odds of winning $150,000 are 1 in 913,129.