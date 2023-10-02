NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A 16-year-old was arrested Monday in connection with a deadly shooting in North Charleston last weekend.

According to the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD), officers responded to the 4000 block of Bream Road shortly before 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 24 in reference to a shooting.

Police said a 19-year-old victim was found lying in the parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim — later identified as Quindaris Washington-Russ — was taken to the hospital where he later died.

During the investigation, authorities identified another juvenile as the suspect in the shooting.

The juvenile, whose name is not being released due to his age, was charged with murder and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

He is being held in the Charleston County Juvenile Detention Center.