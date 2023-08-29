CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) says a federally funded project has improved tie-up facilities at the Cooper River Marina at Cooper River County Park.

The Cooper River Marina at Cooper River County Park in Charleston was awarded $164,000 through the SCDNR Boating Infrastructure Grant (BIG) program.

The BIG program provides funding for marinas across the country to construct, renovate or support tie-up facilities and safe harbors for recreational boats 26 feet or more in length.

SCDNR says the original funding for Cooper River Marina construction came through the program.

The goal of the recent project was to improve tie-up facilities for large recreational vessels and upkeep maintenance on existing docks at the marina.

Maintenance included the replacement of select thru-rods, finger gusset brackets, and pile guides that were reaching the end of their serviceable life.

Funds for the BIG program are provided annually from the Sport Fish Restoration and Boating Trust Fund and are derived from excise taxes on fishing equipment, motorboat and small engine fuels, import duties, and interest on the fund.