17-month-old dies after being struck by vehicle at North Charleston apartment complex

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A 17-month-old has died after being struck by a vehicle in a North Charleston apartment complex.

Chief Deputy Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal with the Charleston County Coroner’s Office said the child, identified as Javi A. Moran-Giron, sustained injuries when he was struck by a vehicle that was backing up in the parking lot of a North Charleston apartment complex.

Moran-Giron was rushed to the Medical University of South Carolina’s Pediatric Emergency Department where he later died.

The North Charleston Police Department is investigating the case.

