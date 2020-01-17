17-year-old arrested with gun, drugs after crash on Savannah Highway

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – A crash in West Ashley lead to the arrest of a 17-year-old.

A deputy with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office was escorting the teenager home after a crash on Savannah Highway when a firearm was discovered in the teen’s waistband.

The deputy asked the teen not to move and to put his hands behind his back. The teen, though, decided to run but tripped in the process.

The teenager was held at gunpoint after he continued to ignore demands.

During a search, deputies located 66 bars of Xanax in his front pants pocket.

The 17-year-old was charged with possession of a handgun by a minor, unlawful carrying of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute.

He was transported to the Charleston County Detention Center’s Juvenile Annex.