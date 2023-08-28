CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A 17-year-old is facing a felony DUI charge following a deadly head-on crash that happened July 16.

The crash happened on Highway 174 near Moffett Road around 7:30 a.m.

According to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), a Chevrolet sedan was traveling on Highway 174 when it crossed into oncoming traffic and collided head-on with a Ford sedan.

The driver of the Ford died at the scene and several others were transported for injuries.

Deputies identified Paige Marie Postell as the driver of the Chevrolet sedan.

Results from a South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) issued blood test depicted a blood alcohol level (BAC) of 0.099. The test was also positive for THC.

Postell (17) was arrested by CCSO Saturday on a charge of felony DUI resulting in death.

The Ravenel native is being held at the Charleston County Juvenile Detention Center on the General Sessions charge.