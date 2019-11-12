170-foot cell tower at Moultrie Middle School

Mount Pleasant, S.C. – A community meeting has been postponed regarding the potential installation of a cell tower at Moultrie Middle School.

Milestone Communications is heading the project for AT&T, T-Mobile, and Sprint. The wireless networks are looking to move the location of the tower which is currently located at the city water tank. Every few years the equipment must be upgraded which the current location cannot sustain.

Moultrie Middle is a considered location due to it’s close proximity to the water tank. The wireless networks hope to better continue their service to the Mount Pleasant area.

Milestone Communications first must meet the approval of the residents before moving to the Town of Mount Pleasant for approval. Upon approval, the Charleston County School District will enter the conversation.

Charleston County School District spokesman Andy Pruitt and Milestone Communications President Len Forkas both stress that this project is in the preliminary stages.

“There is no contract that’s been signed. All that’s happening right now is Milestone Communications is gathering the information to determine if this project is feasible,” said Pruitt.

Milestone Communication follows the FCC standards for wireless and radio energy.

“We typically stay 100x below the set FCC standard,” said Forkas.

For more information on the progress of this project click here.