19 year old arrested on 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor

Charleston County News

Courtesy of: Charleston County Sheriff’s Office

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Police Department has arrested Bennett Velasquez (19) on 10 counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor- third degree.

The arrest was made Thursday, in connection to a June 2019 case, according to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office.

Velasquez was being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center on a $50,000 bond. He posted bond Thursday afternoon.

Velasquez is a freshman at the University of South Carolina.

According to Velasquez’s personal website, he is the recipient of multiple scholarships, serves in student organizations, and was on the Dean’s List his first semester.

We have requested the full police report.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

