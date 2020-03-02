2 arrested after causing more than $100K in damages at Lucy Beckham High School

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Mount Pleasant arrested a man and a juvenile for vandalizing Lucy Beckham High School early Monday morning.

According to Inspector Chris Rosier with the Mount Pleasant Police Department, officers responded to the school just after 6:00 a.m. following reports that construction workers found two people who were vandalizing the site.

One of the suspects was a 17-year-old juvenile and the other was an adult man, identified as 21-year-old Jevell Swinton.

Police say both the juvenile and Swinton caused extensive damage to the school.

Both were arrested. The 17-year-old was transported and lodged at the Department of Juvenile Justice Center for 2nd degree burglary, malicious injury to property over $2,000, simple possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jevell is being charged with 2nd degree burglary, malicious injury to property over $2,000, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The estimated damage to the school is over $100,000.