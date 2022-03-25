CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Charleston County say two people have been arrested amid an investigation into drug trafficking.

Officials with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office announced on Friday that a large number of drugs were seized during an investigation that involved local, state, and federal agencies.

Shaletta Williams, 42, and Timothy Hoard, 37, both face drug traffic charges.

A detective initiated an investigation into what was referred to as a “suspicious parcel” being shipped through the United States Postal Service to an address on Sanders Road. They said the package was left on a front porch and taken into the residence by Williams.

An affidavit shows Williams met with another individual, Hoard, who was seen carrying the package from the home and placed it into the rear seat of a vehicle.

During a probable cause search of the vehicle, deputies said they located a blue and pink bag which was found to have a vacuum-sealed bag, 2.75 lbs of a “white substance brick form” with field-tested presumptive for cocaine.

Williams and Hoard were both arrested and taken to the Charleston County Detention Center.