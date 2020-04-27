2 arrested following chase in stolen car on I-526, deputies say

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Charleston County arrested two people on Sunday following a chase that involved a stolen vehicle.

Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect and one other person drove away from a traffic stop Sunday evening on I-526 eastbound.

According to Capt. Roger Antonio, deputies deployed stop sticks, which caused the vehicle to stall on the Don Holt Bridge.

Officials say deputies located a firearm inside the vehicle and said another firearm was discarded onto the roadway.

Capt. Antonio said the vehicle was confirmed to be stolen and both occupants were taken into custody.

Messiah Davis, 19, is charged with receiving stolen goods and failing to stop for blue lights.

There is no word on the identity of the second person who was arrested.