2 arrested for breaking into a vehicle, stealing items on the Isle of Palms

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – Two people were arrested for breaking into a vehicle and stealing items from inside Thursday on the Isle of Palms.

According to the department, the two individuals damaged the window of a vehicle that was parked in Municipal Lot B just before 7:00 a.m. and removed items from inside the vehicle.

The individuals were identified as 27-year-old Sierra Bianchi and 18-year-old Caleb Sample.

Both were taken into custody within three hours.

“The coordinated efforts between patrol units and detectives led to the quick identification of both individuals, locating and arresting them and recovering the victim’s stolen items,” said IOP PD.

They were transported to the Charleston County Detention Center.

Bianchi was charged with breaking into an automobile and petty larceny, she was given a $3,500 bond. Sample was charged with breaking into a motor vehicle and petit larceny, he was granted a $2,500 bond.