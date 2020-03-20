2 arrested for robbing man after trip to a convenience store in North Charlest

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Two men were arrested after robbing a victim at gunpoint following a trip to the corner store and ATM.

According to an incident report from the North Charleston Police Department, the victim had just arrived home from a trip to the corner store where he purchased some items and retrieved approximately $200 from the ATM.

The victim told police on the walk back home, he was approached by one of the suspects that he previously saw at the store. The victim stated that he felt a tug on his shorts and realized the suspect was trying to get his wallet out of his pocket.

The report says a brief struggle ensued and that the victim was forced to the ground with a black .38 ‘stub nose’ revolver put in his face.

The suspect took his ID, debit card, and cash.

According to the report, the suspect ran towards Sumner Avenue and entered a silver Chevrolet Impala, which was driven by a female with tattoos on her right arm.

Police say the suspect’s hat was knocked off during the struggle and entered into evidence.

Investigators reviewed surveillance video at the gas station which revealed both suspects at the store and later follow the victim.

Justin Dontrell Dunmeyer, 25, was arrested and charged with armed robbery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

Amani Sheara Hines, 26, was arrested and charged with armed robbery.

Both were house at the Al Cannon Detention Center.