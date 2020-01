NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) Two individuals have been arrested for a January 8th murder on St. Francis Street.

According to the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD), Terris Irell White (25) and Jabari Cortez Lee (22) have both been charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

NCPD was assisted in the investigation by the U.S. Marshal’s Office, Charleston City Police, and Charleston County Sheriff’s Office.

Both subjects will have a bond hearing on Saturday.