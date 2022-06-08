MCCLELLANVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities arrested two people in connection with a shootout that happened at a Circle K in McClellanville last month.

Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of gunfire outside the Circle K on North Highway 17 on May 28 where witnesses said people were shooting at each other in the parking lot.

One person later arrived at a local hospital with non-life-threatening wounds.

Through an investigation, deputies learned multiple people fired guns during the incident. Investigators collected more than 50 shell casings from the scene.

William Mazyck

Shiarae Manigault

Shiarae Manigault, 22, was arrested on a charge of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

William Mazyck, 29, is facing multiple charges in this case including possession of a firearm by a convicted violent felon, attempted murder, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Mazyck was previously arrested May 30 on drug and firearm charges.