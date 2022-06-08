MCCLELLANVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities arrested two people in connection with a shootout that happened at a Circle K in McClellanville last month.
Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of gunfire outside the Circle K on North Highway 17 on May 28 where witnesses said people were shooting at each other in the parking lot.
One person later arrived at a local hospital with non-life-threatening wounds.
Through an investigation, deputies learned multiple people fired guns during the incident. Investigators collected more than 50 shell casings from the scene.
Shiarae Manigault, 22, was arrested on a charge of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
William Mazyck, 29, is facing multiple charges in this case including possession of a firearm by a convicted violent felon, attempted murder, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Mazyck was previously arrested May 30 on drug and firearm charges.