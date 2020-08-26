2 arrested in fatal June 11 shooting outside North Park Grill

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Two people have been arrested for a deadly shooting that happened in the parking lot of North Park Grill on June 11th.

Officers with the North Charleston Police Department, Charleston County deputies, and agents with the US Marshal’s Task Force arrested 36-year-old Aubrey Dupree Tucker and 35-year-old Shaquera Rachan Steadley-Burnette for shooting and killing 24-year-old Anthony Myers.

Both are charged with murder, attempted murder, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Another victim who had been shot in the upper right arm during the altercation told police she was at the bar with her friend when they saw a group of four black males and two white females who appeared to be arguing near the bar area.

The victim said she and her friend decided to leave because “they felt something bad was about to happen,” according to an incident report from NCPD.

After leaving the business, the female victim told police she saw one of the men run past her and heard gunfire.

The victim said she tried to take cover behind her vehicle and felt pain in her upper left arm. She said one of the men fell on top of her while she was trying to take cover.