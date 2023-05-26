CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Two of the three candidates seeking the superintendent position within the Charleston County School District have withdrawn from the process.

It comes after the district said the top three candidates’ names and resumes were leaked prematurely by a Facebook group, which prompted frustration among the applicants because they had not yet had the opportunity to speak with their current districts.

“The Board is extremely disappointed that the process of selection has been upended and has apologized for the position this put two of the candidates in,” the district said in an announcement Friday morning.

The Charleston County School District said it has undertaken a “painstaking effort to include robust public and stakeholder input” in its search for a new district leader over the last several months.

The district’s Board of Trustees worked with search firm BWP in its search and spent nearly a week interviewing potential candidates before voting for the top three candidates.

CCSD was in the midst of introducing the candidates through community meet-and-greet events and planned for final round interviews in the coming week.

The district did not say which of the three candidates withdrew.