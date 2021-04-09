2 charged with attempted murder after shooting at a driver on River Road

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Two people have been charged with attempted murder after shooting at a driver on River Road, according to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office.

According to deputies, the victim reported that the occupants of a black Dodge Charger shot at him while he was driving along River Road on Johns Island around 7:00 p.m.

The victim proceeded northbound on River Road and turned onto Maybank Highway when deputies caught up with him. Deputies say the suspect was following the victim when they arrived.

When deputies attempted a traffic stop, the suspect vehicle fled towards James Island and a chase ensued. It eventually came to a stop at a dead-end on Stefan Drive and the suspects were detained.

According to CCSO, deputies located a .40 caliber handgun and multiple .40 caliber spent shell casings inside the vehicle.

The gunfire damaged the victim’s vehicle windows and driver’s side headrest. While the victim was not struck by a bullet, they did suffer non-life-threatening injuries from shattered glass.

The victim told deputies they were not familiar with the suspects. They say the suspect shot at him as he passed their vehicle.

Tyler Legare, 23, and Anthony Charles Louis Gethers, 21, were arrested and charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.